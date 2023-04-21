The export of lithium batteries and steel plates by Heilongjiang private enterprises in the first quarter increased by more than 600% year-on-year_Oriental Fortune Network

“(Heilongjiang) Among the export commodities of private enterprises, automobiles increased by 32 times year-on-year, and lithium-ion storageBatteryImported goods, iron and steel plates, and electrical equipment increased by 677.5%, 602.8%, and 294.6% year-on-year respectively; among imported commodities, grain, coal and lignite, and edible oil increased by 328.7%, 219.9%, and 220.5% year-on-year respectively. “According to Ma Dongsheng, the second-level director of Harbin Customs, private enterprises in Heilongjiang Province have become local foreign tradeimport and exportThe most important driving force for growth.

The reporter learned the above information from a press conference held by the Information Office of the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government on the 20th. It is reported that according to Harbin Customs statistics, in the first quarter of this year, the total import and export value of goods trade in Heilongjiang Province was 71.98 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 29.6%. Heilongjiang’s foreign trade import and export has achieved double-digit year-on-year growth for eight consecutive quarters.

Ma Dongsheng said that in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate of imports and exports of private enterprises in Heilongjiang Province was 32.8 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate of Heilongjiang’s foreign trade in the same period, driving the province’s foreign trade imports and exports to increase by 18.3 percentage points year-on-year.

There are 27 first-class Chinese ports in Heilongjiang Province. It is an important window for China to open to the north and the forefront of opening to Russia. It has established trade relations with more than 200 countries and regions. Since the beginning of this year, China‘s domestic epidemic prevention and control has made a steady transition, and the resumption of work and production in Heilongjiang Province has accelerated, and the economic operation has shown a trend of steady growth.

Yao Dehai, deputy director of Harbin Customs, said that Harbin Customs implemented various preferential tax policies, reduced and exempted 11.2883 million yuan in taxes in the first quarter of this year, and issued 346 certificates of origin for the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) for enterprises in Heilongjiang Province. 92.337 million yuan, which is expected to help enterprises enjoy tariff reductions of about 2.771 million yuan in importing countries.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Article source: China News Network

Original title: Heilongjiang private enterprises exported lithium batteries and steel plates in the first quarter increased by more than 600% year-on-year