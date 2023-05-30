The first Aston Martin DB12 sold for $1.6 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

The recently unveiled new Aston Martin DB12 has already secured its first accolade. Beaten at a star-studded charity auction to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival, it sold for a record $1.6 million. The incredible sum will be used for charitable purposes and in particular for AIDS research. Satisfaction was expressed by the CEO of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll who, among other things, has recently signed an agreement with Honda which will supply its engines to the Aston Martin F1 team starting from 2026.

The auctioned model is a Launch Edition

The DB12 model sold at auction is a Launch Edition which also celebrates the 110th anniversary of the British brand with specific solutions created by the brand’s customization division, Q by Aston Martin. Starting with the exterior colour, which is specific, with the exclusive embroidery on the internal headrests as well as the special heel guards. Whoever wins the car will also have the privilege of having the signatures that will be specially created on the DB12 engine cover by the two drivers who are part of the F.1 team, namely Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The new DB12 which is the first piece of a series of models arriving in the next few years offers the typical characteristics of the brand which are a long bonnet and a gathered tail even if the new DB12 has a wider track by 6 mm in front and 22 mm at the rear compared to the DB11. The other distinctive element of the new model is the lights with brand new LEDs that serve to give a more modern touch to the English touring car. To which is added the generous 21-inch tires branded Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S developed specifically for the DB12.

Under the bonnet is the 4.0 V8 derived from Mercedes

The passenger compartment of the new Aston Martin stands out for its craftsmanship and modern solutions such as the in-house 10.25-inch infotainment system. The DB12 has four driving modes available: GT, Sport, Sport+, Wet and Individual. Under the bonnet, then, there is a 4,000-litre twin-turbo V8 with 680 hp and 800 Nm of torque derived from Mercedes, which translates into acceleration from 0-100 km in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. Finally, the list prices of the car are still to be defined, which however should be around 200,000 euros.