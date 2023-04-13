The first cross-regional joint investment promotion project in the Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Zone also needs to be integrated

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-13

On the 12th, the Yangtze River Delta Eco-Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone (hereinafter referred to as the “demonstration zone”) joint investment promotion meeting was held in Qingpu, Shanghai. Such a cross-regional joint investment promotion model is the first time in the demonstration zone. At the meeting, 9 projects with a total investment of 15.4 billion yuan were signed, and 3 other key projects were unveiled, involving digital economy, innovation economy and other fields.

Among the projects, communication electronics and new energy projects are mostly projects, such as Lanjun New Energy Research Institute focusing on the research and development of lithium-ion batteries, Xicen Science and Technology Park, a digital trunk line in the Yangtze River Delta focusing on building a digital economy innovation chain, and Jiangsu, which aims at the smart ocean strategy Provincial Marine Information Technology and Equipment Innovation Center, China Telecom Jiashan Computing Power Center, which helps to count east and west, etc.

“‘One card for investment promotion’ embodies the integration system innovation of the demonstration zone and the concept of industry co-governance.” The relevant person in charge of the executive committee of the demonstration zone said that this investment promotion activity combined the positioning of the regional development of the two districts and one county of the demonstration zone , Build an industry collaborative investment promotion platform, and jointly attract investment. “We are taking the digital economy as the lead to build two 100-billion-dollar industrial clusters of communication electronics and new energy.” Li Zhijie, deputy director of the Management Committee of Jiashan Demonstration Zone, said that the industrial positioning of this matchmaking meeting is seamless with Jiashan’s future industrial development direction connect.

At the matchmaking meeting, a group of member units of the Demonstration Zone Developer Alliance shared their investment intentions and cases in key areas. Ecological green is the focus of many alliance units.

On the same day, the demonstration zone also launched a cross-domain party building to help joint investment promotion. The relevant person in charge of the executive committee of the demonstration area said that this special action will serve to promote the cross-regional joint investment promotion of the demonstration area, create a cross-regional and cross-industry industrial collaborative community, and work together to improve the stability, security and competition of the cross-provincial industrial chain force.