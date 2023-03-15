Home Business The first game is god U ruthless!The release of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel – yqqlm
Business

The first game is god U ruthless!The release of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel – yqqlm

by admin
The first game is god U ruthless!The release of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel – yqqlm

The first game is god U ruthless! AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel

The involution of the CPU market is also continuing. Intel’s i5-13490F processor specially for the domestic market has reduced the price to 1449 yuan, and AMD is also taking action.

Judging from the details displayed on the platform, the current price of AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X is 2899 yuan, which is much cheaper than the initial launch price of 4299 yuan. The drop of more than 30% in half a year after its release is quite ruthless.

It is worth mentioning that the price of the AMD7000 series Ryzen 9 7950X processor is 3899 yuan, which is also a price reduction of 100 yuan compared with the previous one.

The first game is god U ruthless! AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel

However, the two X-3D processors in the AMD 7000 series released at the end of February this year are currently out of stock.

The prices of motherboards compatible with Zen4 architecture AMD 7000 series processors and DDR5 memory are still high, so you should carefully calculate your budget before buying.

The first game is god U ruthless! AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel

Both Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X are equipped with 2CU RDNA2 architecture bright machine core display, but in terms of game performance, the former has achieved a significant improvement, which is more than 2 times higher than the core display of Ryzen 9 7950X. The main reason for this result is precisely because the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is equipped with a large 3D cache.

In fact, from the actual test results, after adding a large 3D cache, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D has indeed achieved a considerable performance improvement in terms of game performance. lower than the other half of the core frequency.

See also  Starting from 36,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive off-road vehicle is released on the 9th: double A independent suspension, 44 horsepower

The first game is god U ruthless! AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

Del Vecchio legacy, hard battle in the dynasty....

Things will get better in 2024 – the...

the People’s Republic of Xi Jinping

Ruuky: Insolvent fintech still finds a buyer

Downed drone, first direct US-Russia confrontation: this is...

Job cuts at the tech giant – Google...

Credit Suisse: Shares drop 10% and hit new...

The RTX 4060 game book has become a...

Audi electric cars, the Q4 e-tron range is...

Why hardly any Einhorn founders studied in Berlin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy