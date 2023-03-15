The first game is god U ruthless! AMD Ryzen 9 7900X dropped by more than 30% in half a year: you buy it or Intel

The involution of the CPU market is also continuing. Intel’s i5-13490F processor specially for the domestic market has reduced the price to 1449 yuan, and AMD is also taking action.

Judging from the details displayed on the platform, the current price of AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X is 2899 yuan, which is much cheaper than the initial launch price of 4299 yuan. The drop of more than 30% in half a year after its release is quite ruthless.

It is worth mentioning that the price of the AMD7000 series Ryzen 9 7950X processor is 3899 yuan, which is also a price reduction of 100 yuan compared with the previous one.

However, the two X-3D processors in the AMD 7000 series released at the end of February this year are currently out of stock.

The prices of motherboards compatible with Zen4 architecture AMD 7000 series processors and DDR5 memory are still high, so you should carefully calculate your budget before buying.

Both Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X are equipped with 2CU RDNA2 architecture bright machine core display, but in terms of game performance, the former has achieved a significant improvement, which is more than 2 times higher than the core display of Ryzen 9 7950X. The main reason for this result is precisely because the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is equipped with a large 3D cache.

In fact, from the actual test results, after adding a large 3D cache, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D has indeed achieved a considerable performance improvement in terms of game performance. lower than the other half of the core frequency.