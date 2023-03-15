Home News Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in the river
Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in the river

Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in the river

Schleswig-Flensburg
Driver only slightly injured after falling into river

An 18-year-old driver crashed his car into the Sorge river on Wednesday night. The accident happened on the B202 near Meggerdorf in the Schleswig-Flensburg district, the police said. The driver broke through a bridge railing with his car for reasons that are not yet clear, fell into the river and then left the scene of the accident.

After another road user reported a damaged bridge railing, the emergency services found the car with concern and initiated extensive search measures for the driver. The 18-year-old was finally found in a school. He suffered only minor injuries in the accident, according to investigators. It is said that it is still being checked whether the leaking fuel has caused damage to the environment.

Police press release

dpa

