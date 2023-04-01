The new Lancia Concept

“The Lancia Concept is the brand’s manifesto for the next 10 years. It is a 100% electric concept that represents the evolution of Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November during the Lancia Design Day. The Concept is the first car of Lancia’s new era, with characteristics that will be found on future models, in terms of design, sustainability, technology and electrification”. Thus Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand, anticipates the first images of the revolutionary car.

The Lancia Concept features an innovative circular roof that guarantees a panoramic view, managing the natural light from outside in the best possible way. This elegant and refined element refers to primitive and geometric forms typical of Lancia Design and fits perfectly with the sensual lines of the side.

At the rear, the Lancia Concept features the iconic round headlights, which refer to the more radical soul of the brand and the legendary Lancia Stratos. The new Lancia writing, positioned between the rear lights and created with an original and distinctive font, it takes inspiration from the world of fashion.

On the rear window, some enveloping horizontal lines reinterpret the famous sunscreen structure in a modern key a venetian blind of the Lancia Beta HPE from the 70s, which refers to the concept of home feeling and the warm atmosphere of Italian homes, a sensation amplified by the car’s large overall glazing. (ITALPRESS)