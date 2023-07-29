The first Italian Smart District for sustainable living is born in Milan

In the western suburbs of Milan the UpTown district was bornthe result of a project by urban regeneration futuristic and suited to the sustainability of living and dwelling. Three cornerstones of the project born from one partnership tra Euromilano ed Open Fiber: ultra broadband connectivity, environmental sustainability and quality of life.

UpTown is the first Italian Smart Districtthe result of the futuristic vision of Euromilano, a consolidated reality that has made the history of Milanese real estate development, thanks to the recovery of the Binda paper mills, the redevelopment of the Certosa/Quarto Oggiaro district and the former Alfa Romeo areas of Arese and the development of new offices of the Polytechnic.

A neighborhood where the Open Fiber ultra-broadbandalready implemented in 220 Italian cities and 4,000 municipalities in the white areas, constitutes the spine of the inhabited center and runs under the roads, to reach in each house, guaranteeing an ultra-fast connection and the possibility of using the state-of-the-art digital services: from the Internet of Things to home automation, from cloud computing to video surveillance.

But UpTown is also synonymous with sustainable living: iThe neighborhood also has a geothermal network for cooling homes in summer and for district heating for the winter and it’s totally carbon-free, because it doesn’t use gas for hot water or for cooking. In addition, the neighborhood manages to reconcile the new needs of the people, offering one sustainable and quality living spacewith large green spaces for leisure and connectivity capable of facilitating smart working and any other kind of activity.

“In the UpTown neighborhood all the apartments are born already connected in optical fiber, thanks to the collaboration between Euromilano and Open Fiber, which has wired the civics since birth with a proven investment, guaranteeing ease of access to innovative services through partner operators”, he explained Emmanuel MatinoNetwork Operation Field Manager of Open Fiber, recalling that “Open Fiber is the main network operator in Italy in FTTH mode (fiber to home) and one of the leading operators in Europe”.

“Here we have already connected 2,000 units real estate and a expansion up to 4,500 real estate units. – underlined Matino – All this responds to a precise philosophy of urban design, where the connectivity is not a plus, but represents a primary asset like water and light. The result is a zero-emission and 100% digital district”.



“Euromilano wanted to create this first Smart District in Italy, trying to bring the best technologies from the point of view of urban planning and creating a truly sustainable district”, he said Valeria LorenzelliDistrict Manager of UpTown, specifying that the innovative neighborhood “is inserted in the large ESG pole which dialogues with MIND, the former Expo 2015 area, and with the Fiera di Milano”.

Lorenzelli explained that UpTown is the result of “a investment of more than 2 billion of euros aimed at the realization of approx 5 thousand apartments” and includes a park of more than 300 thousand square meters. The manager also stated that, from 2017, the year in which the commercial offer was launched, to date, the UpTown properties have had a enhancement of more than 40-50%. (Ticker)

