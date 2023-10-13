The first rescue flights from Israel landed in Germany

Yes. The Federal Foreign Office recommends that those wishing to leave the country contact their tour operator or another airline and regularly check the offers. Commercial flights would continue to operate from Ben Gurion International Airport. Connections to other countries with stopovers in Cyprus should also be considered in order to fly on to Germany from there. Several airlines, notably the Israeli airline El Al, continue to fly to destinations in Europe. El Al is even expanding its flight offerings.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Office also wrote that the airline EasyJet is currently examining whether it can offer flights from Tel Aviv again in the next few days.

Lesser-known companies are also recommended, such as the Cypriot TUS-Airways, which offers direct flights to Düsseldorf, but also Arkia Israeli Airlines, the second largest Israeli airline, or the Israeli airline Israir.

