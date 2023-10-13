Tonali and Zaniolo investigated in the betting case: they will leave the Italy retreat

After BeansAlso Tonali and Zaniolo. The investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into illicit betting involves two other footballers, both national players. The rumors had been circulating for hours when the news arrived, confirmed by the Football Federation, of the notification of the investigation – in fact thewarranty notice – directly to Coverciano. Shortly before, Fabrizio Corona had been heard as an informed person on the facts at the police station in Milan on the recommendation of the Turin prosecutor’s office, and therefore as part of the same investigation that involved the Juventus footballer Fagioli. At this point the opening of the sporting investigation by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office is also obvious for them.

With the risks foreseen by thearticle 24, which prohibits members from betting not only on illegal sites – which is a condition for a criminal offense – but on any type of platform, if it concerns competitions of their own discipline, and therefore not necessarily on their own team’s matches. If the ordinary crime is normally resolved with the payment of a fine, in the sporting field the violation of article 24 entails “disqualification of no less than three years and a fine of no less than 25,000 euros”.

In that case the extension of the contract is obvious sanction within UEFA and FIFA and therefore, as in the Paratici case, also in the Premier League, where Zaniolo and Tonali play. All of this, of course, in the event that the accusations were confirmed. The first answers will come for Fagioli, whose case has been on the table of the federal prosecutor’s office since the beginning of September. Barring extensions, the investigations should be completed by the beginning of November.

