Spain’s former women’s coach Vilda goes to Morocco

The former coach of the Spanish soccer world champions, Jorge Vilda, will be the new team boss of the Morocco women’s national team after his dismissal in the wake of the kissing scandal. The Moroccan association FRMF announced this on Thursday. The contract initially runs until 2027, as the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo wrote.

APA/AFP/Franck Fife

The 42-year-old’s most important task is to qualify the North African country’s team for the 2027 World Cup, the newspaper wrote. Despite the World Cup triumph, Vilda was released by the Spanish football association RFEF on September 5th, although his contract ran until 2024. His successor was his previous assistant, the former national player Montserrat Tome (41).

