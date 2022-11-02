Announcement on multiple platforms, hot search on “refund”

The first round of “Double Eleven” sales is gratifying; consumers: the merchants will deliver the goods as soon as they place the order

Reporter Shen Xiaoyi reports from Changsha

At 8 p.m. on October 31, the “Double Eleven” curtain was officially opened. Consumers started the “hand-picking” mode. Some popular products were sold out of stock. Platforms and brands released battle reports one after another.

Compared with the popularity of “deposit” and “final payment” in previous years, “refund” immediately rushed to the hot search. Some netizens said that this year’s “Double Eleven” merchants simply do not give any chance for refunds, and the merchants’ delivery speed can “wipe out Mars”.

A variety of price-cut iPhone spot goods were sold out

This year, categories such as home appliances and 3C digital are still popular categories. According to data from JD.com, the turnover of all categories of home appliances exceeded 1 billion yuan in one minute, and the overall turnover in 10 minutes increased by over 40% year-on-year; the turnover of Midea, Haier, TCL, Little Swan, Gree, Hisense, Rongsheng, and Sony increased by over 50% year-on-year. , the home appliance PLUS super subsidy totaled nearly 1 billion yuan, and the subsidy amount increased by 50% year-on-year

Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, iQOO brand mobile phone turnover exceeded 100 million yuan in 1 second, OPPO, VIVO, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Meizu brand mobile phone turnover increased by 100% year-on-year in 10 minutes; 10-minute sales of folding screen series mobile phones year-on-year An increase of over 400%. As the popularity of the Metaverse continued to increase, the turnover of VR equipment glasses increased by 8 times year-on-year.

Apple’s sales ranks among the top mobile phone brands. Compared with previous years, this year’s “Double Eleven”, Apple has a lot of discounts. Among them, iPhone14Plus can be discounted by up to 1250 yuan; iPhone14 Pro/ProMax can be discounted by 350 yuan; iPhone13/mini can be discounted by 700 yuan. After 8 o’clock that night, the iPhone, AirPodsPro2, iPadAir5 and other products after the price reduction were all “empty”.

In addition, from 8:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. on October 31, the sales of electronic teaching products and TV sets on JD Daojia and JD Hourly Shopping platforms increased by more than 10 times year-on-year; sales of egg gift boxes increased by more than 6 times year-on-year; pets The sales of health care products increased by more than 4 times year-on-year; the sales of sports outdoor and fragrance makeup increased by more than 2.5 times year-on-year.

According to Tmall data, 102 brands had a turnover of over 100 million yuan within one hour of the sale, and more than half of them were Chinese brands; the average number of viewers of Taobao live broadcast increased by 600% year-on-year. Previous data shows that in the past year, Taobao has added more than 500,000 new anchors. In the past two months, more than 100 live broadcast agencies have settled in Taobao.

Merchant Routines: Don’t Leave Opportunities for Refunds

The platform brand announced the good news one after another. It is surprising that “refund” rushed to the hot search for the first time. Why do I want to get a refund for something I clearly want to buy? Part of the reason is that consumers are becoming more and more rational when shopping. In fact, after thinking about it, I found that the discount is not as big as I said before. I felt “taken”, so I regretted it and thought Refund. But there are 100 reasons for the final payment person to want a refund, and there are 101 ways for the merchant to make it impossible for you to refund.

“In order to make up the order, I placed an order for an unwanted item and paid for it together. As a result, the merchant shipped it quickly after one minute,” said Nian Nian, a consumer. “We usually wait for delivery until it is dark, and the delivery speed of ‘Double Eleven’ merchants can wipe out the sparks.” Some netizens said.

However, businesses also have difficulties in this regard. “The refund rate will have a certain impact on the weight and drainage of the store. Therefore, merchants should control the refund rate from services and products. If there are a large number of centralized refunds in a short period of time, it will affect the store.” A Taobao shop owner told reporters .

In addition to the issue of refunds, this year’s “Double Eleven”, the complex use mechanism of platform coupons also affects consumers’ shopping experience. The use mechanism of coupons is not clearly marked.

“Just after paying the final payment, I grabbed the consumer coupons, but when I grabbed them, I had to consider which ones could be used and which ones couldn’t be used. The rules for full-scale discounts were inconsistent. When I paid, I thought I had collected enough, but in the end, I couldn’t use them. I don’t have them yet. I know what a real thing is.” Some netizens complained.

There are also all kinds of “saucy operations” such as temporary price adjustments. Some consumers reported that on the evening of October 30, when Minmin was doing a shopping guide, she suddenly found that the price of a protein powder that she had purchased from Tmall’s self-operated business had changed from 438 yuan to 488 yuan within half an hour. , went straight up 50 yuan. Some netizens also reported that a down jacket of a certain brand costs almost one a day. On October 18th, the down jacket showed that the arrival price was 269 yuan, the arrival price on October 19th became 330 yuan, and the arrival price rose to 399 yuan on October 28th. On October 31, the price of the down jacket has become 425 yuan.

Don’t buy goods blindly because of “collecting orders”

During the “Double Eleven” period, consumers are dazzled by the numerous products and promotion rules. The reporter reminded that during the “Double Eleven” period, it is recommended that consumers make a shopping list in advance and consume rationally; try to choose shopping platforms and online stores with complete qualifications, large scale and good reputation, and carefully check their credibility, transaction records, evaluations For details, do shop around. Don’t be carried away by words such as “explosive seckill” and “giant sale”, and don’t blindly buy unnecessary products because of the so-called “collection of orders”. In addition, the promotion rules of merchants are complicated and cumbersome. Consumers should carefully read the rules of promotion activities of merchants to avoid disputes due to ignorance of promotion rules.

When shopping online, relevant original records should be kept in a timely manner, such as product page promotion, screenshots of merchants’ commitments, chat records, purchase records, payment vouchers, logistics information, etc., to prevent merchants from deleting relevant information and making it difficult for later rights protection. Once a consumer dispute occurs, it can be negotiated with relevant online trading platforms and merchants in a timely manner, and can also be complained to relevant administrative departments and consumer organizations.

Consumer Tips

Rational view of Internet celebrities bringing goods

On November 1, the Hunan Provincial Consumer Protection Committee issued a consumption reminder, reminding consumers to choose a formal platform for “Double Eleven” shopping, to treat “Internet celebrities with goods” rationally, and not to make impulse purchases, especially not to fall into The consumption trap of “price increase first and then discount”.

Choose a regular platform. When consumers buy goods, they should try their best to choose online shopping platforms or live broadcast rooms with good reputation, high reputation and strong security. Do not click on unfamiliar links or log in to unfamiliar websites to shop, do not disclose personal information at will, and do not pay to private accounts. Faced with sales forms such as “live streaming shopping”, “Internet celebrities bring goods”, and “stars bring goods”, you should carefully understand the source, function, quality and effect of the products recommended by the anchor before placing an order, and do not blindly follow the trend to buy. Be cautious when shopping through channels such as Wechat and Wechat Mini Programs, and carefully check the business qualifications, personal information and product information of Wechat before making a transaction. Try not to pay on platforms without third-party payment, so as not to suffer the loss of funds.

Don’t make impulse purchases. Consumers should make a list before shopping, buy rationally according to their needs, do not be affected by marketing methods such as “special price”, “seckill” and “limited”, and rationally participate in promotional activities such as coupons, discounts, gifts, etc., so as to avoid waste and make rational use of ” Returns within seven days without reason”.

Understand the promotion rules. During the “Double Eleven” period, merchants have launched various promotional methods to attract consumers to place orders, and the promotion rules are complex and numerous. Before consumers buy pre-sale products, they should clarify the payment time, amount, delivery time, and liability of both parties for the pre-sale deposit and the final payment.

Master the relevant standards. Since the beginning of this year, a number of national standards closely related to consumers’ living and consumption have been introduced. For example, the “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” will be implemented on August 15, and the “Children’s Watch” will be implemented on November 1. Consumers should be proficient in the content of the relevant standards, and if they find that the purchased products do not conform to the standards, they should report to the relevant administrative departments in a timely manner.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News