The first “Shanxi Boutique” Awarding Ceremony was held, Jin Xiangjun attended and delivered a speech_Huanghe News

The first “Shanxi Boutique” Awarding Ceremony Held

Jin Xiangjun attended and gave a speech. 40 products and services from 38 companies were selected into the first batch of “Shanxi Boutique”

On April 27, the awarding ceremony of the first “Shanxi Boutique” was held at the Jinyang Lake International Conference Center. 40 products and services from 38 companies were selected into the first batch of “Shanxi Boutique”. This is an important measure for our province to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection and investigation of Shanxi’s important speech, and to promote high-quality development through brand building, marking a new solid step in the province’s regional public brand building. Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Governor Jin Xiangjun attended and delivered a speech. Liu Junjun, chairman of the China Brand Building Promotion Association and chairman of the Advisory Group of the International Organization for Standardization Brand Evaluation Technical Committee, delivered a speech. Vice Governor Tang Zhiping presided over and announced the list of candidates.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Jin Xiangjun extended welcome and thanks to all the guests. He said that Shanxi has a long history, splendid culture, rich resources, and superior location. It has been a good place for Wufu and people since ancient times. Entering the new era, the whole province adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on quality work and brand building, puts the construction of a strong quality province in a strategic position, and adheres to the “quality strong Prosperous province, brand prosperity, and standard guidance”, seize the opportunity of national standardization comprehensive reform pilot, strengthen overall quality management, deepen quality improvement actions, consolidate the quality and technology foundation, strictly supervise quality and safety, implement the “Shanxi Boutique” public brand construction project, continue Cultivate, popularize and protect brands, and strive to form a province-wide regional public brand system with “Shanxi Boutique” as the core, and give full play to the brand’s benchmarking and leading role. “Shanxi Boutique” has a profound heritage and excellent quality, which is a beautiful business card of Shanxi’s high-quality products and high-level services. It is hoped that the licensed enterprises will continue to work hard, pursue excellence, continuously improve brand influence, core competitiveness and independent innovation capabilities, and promote “Shanxi Boutique” to be well-known throughout the country and to the world. It is hoped that enterprises in our province will base themselves on their characteristics, strive to be the first to create excellence, incorporate brand building into the entire life cycle of product development, and promote more high-quality products and services to enter the ranks of “Shanxi Boutique”. Departments at all levels and industry associations should closely cooperate and actively serve, and jointly do a good job in subject cultivation, standard formulation, certification implementation, etc., and actively create a new pattern of brand building in which regional public brands and enterprise-owned brands promote each other and improve together. The brand story of Shanxi in the new era will add luster to high-quality development with new achievements in the construction of a strong province with quality.

Liu Junjun introduced the history of China‘s brand building and its brilliant achievements, and praised our province’s ideas, measures and achievements in taking the lead in launching high-quality projects in the country. He said that the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attach great importance to brand building, carry out brand evaluation and release work in accordance with the national brand evaluation series standards, support regional characteristic and advantageous industries to become bigger and stronger, and create a public brand of “Shanxi Boutique” which is encouraging. He said that he will take the establishment of a provincial and municipal release mechanism as a new opportunity to continue to deepen cooperation with Shanxi, help more Shanxi products transform into “Shanxi high-quality goods”, and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of Shanxi.

The public brand building of “Shanxi Boutique” has received widespread attention from the society. A total of 215 products and services from 207 enterprises in the province actively participated in the declaration. Before the awarding ceremony, the Jinxiang Army Tour visited the first batch of 40 “Shanxi Boutiques” from our province’s manufacturing industry, traditional Chinese medicine, agriculture, cultural tourism and other characteristic and advantageous industries. In the next step, our province will strive to form about 200 “Shanxi Boutique” product and service brands with independent intellectual property rights and high market share by 2025 through rolling support and step-by-step cultivation.

At the awarding ceremony, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau introduced the relevant situation, and representatives of enterprises such as Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. introduced the experience of brand creation. (Reporter Zhang Jufeng)