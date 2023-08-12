The First Successful Agricultural Carbon Sink Transaction through ‘Minning Cooperation’

The first “Minning Cooperation” agricultural carbon sink transaction has successfully concluded in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. This unique transaction aims to address the development needs of Jingyuan County while promoting ecological sustainability. Enterprises and individuals from Xiamen, in support of the “Minning Cooperation,” purchased high-standard farmland carbon emission reductions in Nanzhuang Village and Mahetan Village through the Xiamen Property Rights Trading Center. The total amount of carbon emission reductions reached 19,790.6 tons, and the proceeds from this transaction will be used as village income, offering new avenues for local farmers to generate wealth.

The signing ceremony took place on August 10 in Xinmin Township, Jingyuan County. Villagers were elated by the agreement, as it meant a significant increase in their income. Nanzhuang Village Party Branch Secretary Yu Guangyuan expressed gratitude to Tong’an District for the unexpected opportunity to generate income from the land. He mentioned that the collective income of their village has directly doubled, with the sale of 8666.2 tons of agricultural carbon sinks.

Huang Qian, the deputy general manager of Xiamen Property Rights Exchange Center and temporary deputy director of the Tongan District Agriculture and Rural Bureau, discovered the carbon emission reduction potential in Jingyuan County during a visit last year. This led her to collaborate with relevant experts and initiate multiple visits to calculate the carbon emission reductions in Xinmin Township. With the support and cooperation of local residents and officials, the agricultural carbon sink transaction was successfully promoted. This new opportunity for income generation has complemented the existing agricultural practices in Jingyuan County.

The success of the first “Minning Cooperation” agricultural carbon sink transaction in Jingyuan County signifies a new milestone in the partnership between Minning and Ningbo. This initiative, born in Tongan District, has now been extended to Jingyuan County, thousands of miles away. Using the second batch of themed education as an opportunity, efforts will be made to further increase income and wealth for the peasants in Jingyuan County and establish a new model of cooperation.

The partnership between Minning and Ningbo has been ongoing for over 20 years, with continuous efforts to strengthen cooperation and assistance. The friendship between these two regions has yielded remarkable results in cultural exchanges, industrial cooperation, livelihood assistance, joint platform construction, and talent exchanges. Moving forward, both Minning and Ningbo will continue to work together to create new avenues for green development and achieve new levels of success in promoting sustainability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

