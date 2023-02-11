The first version of Android 14 is officially released, the function of flooding domestic phones is finally available

Recently, Google officially released the first development preview version of Android 14, which allows developers to experience new features first. It is understood that developers who have experienced the preview version of Android 14 found that Android 14 has finally added the clone APP function, which is the original dual-open feature of the application.

In fact, as long as anyone still remembers, as early as the development stage of Android 12, the double-opening function of the application has already begun to appear, but for some reason, it failed to go online to the official version.

Moreover, there is still a certain gap between the use of the clone APP function and the mature dual-opening of domestic ROMs. For example,The cloned APP on the Android 14 development preview version is no different from the original APP. It is difficult for you to distinguish which is the cloned APP. When you want to switch to the small version, you may log in to the large version.

However, after the underlying support of Android 14, the dual-opening of domestic ROMs may enhance stability and security.

Android 14 also has other new features, such as enhanced support for devices with various screen sizes, improved battery life and system health, optimized broadcasting of background applications and precise alarm permissions, etc.

Editor’s comment: With the release of the first development preview version of Android 14, new features are gradually being revealed. What status will the developers adjust this new system, and what new features will be perfected? expected. The new Android 14 version will be officially launched around the middle of this year.