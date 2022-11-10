Home Business The first woman at the helm of the Milan Polytechnic
The first woman at the helm of the Milan Polytechnic

Sciuto, Deputy Rector, is Full Professor of Processing Systems at the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering.

He holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano and a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

He also obtained a Master in Business and Administration (CEGA) from the Business Management School of the Bocconi University.

She was nominated IEEE Fellow for her scientific contribution in “embedded systems design”. Since 2013 she has been a member of the Superior Council of the Bank of Italy. Since 2017 you have been an independent member of the Board of Directors of AVIO SpA and Raiway SpA, from 2021 you of Fila SpA and from 2022 you are a member of the supervisory board of STMicroelectronics.

From 2018 to 2022 she was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Human Technopole Foundation and from 2021 she was on the board of the Italian Institute of Technology. She was President of the Council on Electronic Design Automation of IEEE (the largest professional organization in the world in the technological field ) from 2011 to 2013. She was appointed IBM Women Leaders in Artificial Intelligence in 2021 and Inspiring Fifty Italy in 2018. In 2022 she was elected a member of the Academia Europaea. The research activity took place mainly in the field of systems architectures processing, considering both hardware design activities and methodologies for the automation of the design of embedded systems, dedicated systems composed of both hardware and software parts, and problems relating to performance, energy consumption and safety.

