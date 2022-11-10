The staff introduced the “Beidou + Smart Helmets” equipment in the exhibition area of ​​the 5th China-Arab States Expo Yinchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Peng

Overseas Network News Recently, the State Council Information Office released the white paper “China Beidou in the New Era” (hereinafter referred to as the “white paper”). The white paper pointed out that the Beidou satellite navigation system has been widely used around the world, empowering all walks of life, integrating into infrastructure, and entering the field of mass application, profoundly changing people’s production and lifestyle, becoming the space-time cornerstone of economic and social development, and providing satellite navigation. The system has contributed Chinese wisdom and strength to better serve the world and benefit mankind.

China‘s Beidou is also the world‘s Beidou. The Beidou of the world is the Beidou of China. From Beidou-1 to Beidou-3, from dual-star positioning to global networking, from covering the Asia-Pacific to serving the world, China‘s Beidou in the new era will benefit both the Chinese people and people around the world.

Applied to more than half of the world‘s countries

In Xaixai City, Gaza Province, Mozambique, there is the largest rice cooperative planting project in Africa covering an area of ​​20,000 hectares. Farming, planting, managing and harvesting on such a large area of ​​rice fields is a big problem for local farmers.

The agricultural technology innovation based on the Beidou satellite navigation system has allowed farmers to taste the sweetness. As long as you open the mobile APP, you can control the plant protection drone. Through the Beidou system to obtain positioning information, the plant protection drone can spray pesticides according to the set path. Compared with the traditional manual spraying area of ​​only three or four acres per hour, the plant protection drone can spray pesticides on hundreds of acres of fields per hour, and can also work at night, which greatly improves the operation efficiency.

It is understood that the China-Africa Saisai Agricultural Cooperation Project has widely used plant protection drones in field plant protection operations such as farmland surveying and mapping, rice sowing, and pesticide spraying. The Beidou autopilot system is also used on various local large and medium-sized tractors. The precision agriculture model of “Beidou+” has made important contributions to Mozambique’s realization of food security.

As China‘s first space infrastructure to provide public services to the world, the Beidou satellite navigation system and related products have been applied in more and more African countries, producing significant economic and social benefits and becoming a new engine to promote the quality and upgrade of China-Africa cooperation. .

Ran Chengqi, director of the China Satellite Navigation System Management Office and Beidou satellite navigation system spokesman, said that Beidou products have been used in more than half of the world‘s countries and regions.

“In Saudi Arabia, Beidou has been used in important fields such as urban municipal infrastructure construction, desert personnel or vehicle positioning; in Tajikistan, the dam deformation monitoring based on the Beidou system ensures the safety of dams and the safety of local people’s lives; In Kina Faso, the application of Beidou to the accurate surveying and mapping process of hospital construction has shortened the construction time by more than half, and contributed to the local epidemic prevention and control.” Ran Chengqi introduced that Beidou has also been obtained in ASEAN, South Asia, Eastern Europe, North Africa and other regions. Successful applications, such as the application in the operation of China-Europe trains, etc.

Provide cost-effective public goods

At the 16th General Meeting of the International Committee on Global Satellite Navigation Systems (ICG) held recently, representatives of all parties had in-depth exchanges on hot topics in the field of satellite navigation such as high-precision applications, space services, and system compatibility. Among them, Chinese experts made a keynote report on the latest progress in the construction and operation, application and promotion, and international cooperation of the Beidou system.

Ran Chengqi introduced that during the conference, many countries and organizations expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation with Beidou, and they all commented that Beidou is an easy-to-use system. “We are particularly willing to promote Chinese systems, products, applications and concepts to the world.”

Ran Chengqi said that as one of the world‘s four major satellite navigation systems, Beidou signed a joint statement of compatibility and interoperability with the GPS system of the United States and the GLONASS system of Russia, and conducted frequency coordination with the European Galileo system to jointly promote the global Satellite navigation applications.

Yang Changfeng, chief designer of China‘s Beidou satellite navigation system project, said that at present, Beidou has become a high-tech and cost-effective public product provided by China to the world due to its low cost and high precision. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the large-scale application of Beidou must be marketized, industrialized and internationalized. Among them, in terms of internationalization, Beidou will combine with the “Belt and Road” initiative to provide more products and services for overseas markets.

At the beginning of the construction of the Beidou system, construction, application and international cooperation were regarded as the “troika”. China has participated in and successfully held three China-Arab Beidou Forums, two China-Central Asia Beidou Cooperation Forums and the first China-Africa Beidou Cooperation Forum, and jointly promoted the application of satellite navigation and Beidou systems by publishing forum statements, action plans, and application scenarios. . China has also established close ties with the Arab League, Central Asia, Africa, ASEAN, etc., and has a lot of in-depth cooperation in testing and evaluation, joint application, education and training.

The Sino-Arab Beidou/GNSS Center located in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is China‘s first overseas Beidou center. The center can provide satellite navigation training, test evaluation and technical research for African and Arab countries. In the future, more satellite navigation talents will come out from here, so that the development results of the Beidou system will better benefit the people of all countries.

“At the same time, we also invite foreign students to come to China to study, train and introduce our technology and products through ‘please come in and go out’, so that everyone can better understand Beidou, understand Beidou, and apply Beidou.” Ran Chengqi said.

Join the “International Club”

In addition to providing positioning and navigation services, Beidou’s system services are of high quality and variety. For global users, Beidou can also provide global services such as international search and rescue and global short message communication; it can provide four regional services to the Asia-Pacific region, including regional short message communication, satellite-based enhancement, precise single-point positioning, and ground-based enhancement.

In the past, when a rescuer at sea sent a message to the International Search and Rescue Satellite Organization, it was not known whether the other party received it. Beidou system innovatively upgrades one-way communication to two-way communication. Using the SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) reverse link of the Beidou satellite, the rescuer can get the feedback signal of the other party’s “read”. This is a huge inspiration for the rescuers and a contribution to the international search and rescue organization.

In April this year, the 66th Council of the International Search and Rescue Satellite Organization confirmed that the six search and rescue payloads carried by the Beidou system meet the requirements of the space segment standard of the global medium-orbit satellite search and rescue system, and the technical review of the Beidou search and rescue system to join the International Search and Rescue Satellite Organization has been completed. Beidou has entered the “international club” of search and rescue.

Ran Chengqi said that China continues to promote the Beidou system to enter the standard system of international organizations such as civil aviation, maritime affairs, search and rescue satellites, mobile communications, and electrotechnical committees. The Chinese government has now drafted a letter of commitment to the International Civil Aviation Organization, promising that the Beidou system will provide basic navigation services for global civil aviation users free of charge. In addition, the International Association of Navigational Aids officially released the standard containing the Beidou satellite-based augmentation system, indicating that global maritime users can carry out the Beidou satellite-based augmentation maritime application accordingly.

Short message is also one of Beidou’s “stunts”. Beidou system is the world‘s first satellite navigation system capable of global short message communication service. Through 14 medium-circle earth orbit satellites, it provides global access services for specific users. The maximum single message length is 560 bits (40 bits). characters). Within the region, Beidou can provide data transmission services for users in China and surrounding areas through three geostationary satellites. The maximum single message length is 14,000 bits (1,000 Chinese characters), and it has the ability to transmit text, pictures, and voice. .

“The original intention of establishing the Beidou global satellite navigation system is ‘serving the world and benefiting mankind’. As the Beidou system is recognized and accepted by more and more countries in the world, Beidou is making greater contributions to promoting international cooperation in the aerospace field.” Yang Changfeng said.