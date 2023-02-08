As the fourth model of Ideal Automobile and also the first 5-seat flagship SUV of Ideal, the Ideal L7 was officially released on the evening of February 8.

The new car is positioned as a medium-to-large SUV, and three models have been launched.Ideal L7 Air, Pro, and Max are priced at RMB 319,800, RMB 339,800, and RMB 379,800, respectively.

The Air version is the entry-level version of the L7, which further lowers the product price. From the configuration point of view, the L7 Air version cancels the self-adaptive adjustment of headlight height and the magic carpet air suspension compared with the Pro version.

In terms of appearance, Ideal L7 continues the appearance and interior design of L8 and L9. The slightly slippery shape makes the visual effect of the vehicle more rounded.Compared with L8 and L9, the new car adds free white metallic paint and the first warm-toned dawn red paint (optional cost 10,000 yuan).The body size is 5050*1995*1750mm, and the wheelbase is 3005mm.

In terms of configuration, all L7 series come standard with 100 items of configuration including electric suction doors, 7.3.4 Dolby Atmos audio-visual system, seat heating/ventilation, front and rear double-layer soundproof glass, and HUD head-up display.

The overall layout of the car still continues the family-style design, with 15.7-inch central control large screen + 15.7-inch passenger entertainment screen + 13.35-inch HUD head-up display + 15.7-inch rear entertainment screen, the whole car has a strong sense of technology.

In terms of bright spot configuration, the second row can be folded forward,One-key automatic bed making, the big five-seater becomes a 1.5-meter-wide and 2.4-meter-long big bed in seconds,The whole family does not need to set up a tent for camping, and the car can easily accommodate a family of three.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a 1.5T four-cylinder engine as a range-extending system, has dual front and rear motors as the main power source, and is equipped with a 40.9kWh CATL ternary lithium battery pack.The CLTC has a comprehensive cruising range of 1,315 kilometers, and the pure electric CLTC has a pure electric cruising range of 210 kilometers.

The maximum power of the engine is 154 horsepower (113 kilowatts), the total power of the electric motor is 449 horsepower (330 kilowatts), and the acceleration of 0-100km/h is 5.3 seconds.