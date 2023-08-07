Home » The Font.Te. Pension Fund invests 450 million in the real economy
The Font.Te. Pension Fund invests 450 million in the real economy

The Font.Te. Pension Fund invests 450 million in the real economy

The Fon.Te. Pension Fund, with assets under management of over 5 billion euros, over 40 thousand associated companies and almost 265 thousand members,

performs an important new allocation process in its investment portfolio. During the month of July 2023, three selective processes were launched, outlined in the Fund’s strategic plan, to about 450 million euros, aimed at enriching the range of investments in Private Market.

Last April, Fon.Te. has subscribed to investment projects for an amount of 120 million euros in the strategic segment Infrastructural Italy, on key factors for the country’s economic development such as Energy, Healthcare and Structural Networks of the territory; moreover, further 20 million euros were invested on the Fondo Italiano Investimenti of CDP.

On 17 July 2023, the Board of Directors of Fon.Te. wanted to expand investments also in the segments Private Equity e Private Debt aimed primarily at businesses. In this sense, the Fund has started the search for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF)with the aim of investing at least 70% in Italy (the remainder in Europe) for a total amount between 160 eh 200 million euros and the search for a Manager of Mandates in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFM), which builds a diversified Italy/Europe portfolio for a total endowment of 130 million of Euro.

Maurice Grifoni, President of the Font.Te. Fund, pointed out how “these forms of investment are important for the diversification, decorrelation, return of the Fund’s portfolio and for supporting the country system in compliance with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria outlined by Europe. In this way – Grifoni reiterates – we confirm the role of supplementary pensions as an important institutional investor in its primary and substantial social and economic development function of the country”.

