It is the first fruit of the sensational technological and industrial cooperation, launched in 2020 which led the Blue Oval to work with the arch-rival Volkswagen. In fact, Ford has launched Explorer, its second electric SUV after the Mustang Mach-E and with an iconic name, which is based on the famous Meb modular architecture of the Volkswagen group, the one that gives rise to the Vw ID series, the Audi Q4 and other models german group.

A technology that has allowed Ford to cut development times and costs for a large-volume BEV model. It must be said that the Ford-Volkswagen partnership is destined to end with the advent of the global modular platform developed directly by Ford.

Among the few data released in the Explorer reveal is the length of 4.47 meters, which places it between the Puma and the Kuga. Aesthetically, the electric Explorer hides well what it hides under its clothes and stylistically it is among the classic SUVs with a personality inspired by the muscular canons of the stars and stripes models. The line is characterized by taut lines with vertical development, by the muscles on the sides and by the aggressive family style, determined by the large sealed shield that wraps around the front and by the light clusters, in which the logo of the new electron brand stands out: Ford Model and .

The passenger compartment is furnished in an innovative and hi-tech way, thanks to the linear development of the dashboard on which a soundbar rests and the Sync Move 2 infotainment system with 15″ mobile touchscreen, designed to be positioned in the best possible way in the field of vision of the driver and which hides a compartment for storing valuables away from prying eyes. The infotainment also offers the voice assistant, allows OTA software updates, integrates wireless compatibility with devices with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems, which can be recharged wirelessly. The functionality of the passenger compartment is also enhanced by the glove compartment between the seats where a 15″ device can also be stored, while comfort is provided, among other things, by the heated front seats and steering wheel as well as the massage function for that of the driver. The passenger compartment seats five people, who can count on a trunk with a basic capacity of 450 litres.

Ford has teased that the Explorer will be offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, but not with which powertrains. However, it is reasonable to think that the choice will range between those of the Meb-based Volkswagen models with powers ranging from 170 to 299 horsepower, combined with batteries with a capacity of 52 and 82 kWh and rechargeable from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes from systems in direct current.