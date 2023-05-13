The fundamental decision will be made on Thursday

On Thursday it’s all or nothing: will Migros outsource and merge the supermarket business? The Board of Directors of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives will set the course for the outsourcing and merger of the core business this week.

All from a single source? Migros wants to merge the supermarket business. Bild: Melanie Duchene / KEYSTONE

No more cooperative special trains, the rules are now to be standardized and forces pooled. At least that’s what the promoters of the so-called supermarket AG want, with which the core business of Migros is to be outsourced from the regional cooperatives and merged into a central service company.