Home » The Future of Internet Platform Companies: Standardization, Health, and Sustainable Development
Business

The Future of Internet Platform Companies: Standardization, Health, and Sustainable Development

by admin

CITIC Securities, one of China‘s leading securities firms, recently held the Platform Economy Symposium, marking a significant milestone for the internet industry. The symposium showcased the industry’s entrance into a new stage of standardized, healthy, and sustainable development.

During the symposium, CITIC Securities presented its research report, which highlighted the positive signals released by relevant policies of internet platform companies since July 2023. The report revealed that the rectification of key issues of platform companies has been gradually completed, and the regulatory system has also been improved.

The focus of future work for relevant ministries and commissions has shifted from rectification to normalized supervision. This change aligns with the government’s directive, as the Politburo meeting in July 2022 proposed a focus on launching a batch of “green light” investment cases. The goal is to improve the real economy and enhance international competitiveness.

CITIC Securities predicts that the resolution of regulatory cases and the clarity of regulatory policies will boost investment sentiment in the internet sector. In the short term, the firm recommends focusing on the marginal improvement in sentiment and the inflection point of recovery in the fundamentals of various companies.

Looking ahead, CITIC Securities suggests concentrating on top internet companies with leading layouts in areas such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing. These companies possess solid global competitive advantages, display obvious performance improvement trends, and boast stable cash flow.

The Platform Economy Symposium organized by CITIC Securities serves as an essential platform for industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the future of the internet industry in China. By highlighting the progress made in rectifying key issues and improving regulatory policies, it lays the foundation for a standardized, healthy, and sustainable development of the industry.

See also  Qi Anxin and other 54 shares were investigated by more than 20 institutions_ Securities Times Network

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, it is expected that China‘s internet industry will stay at the forefront of innovation and contribute significantly to economic growth and competitiveness on the global stage.

You may also like

Revolut brings the Visa card machine to the...

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy