China Daily Information Co (CDIC) Presents Copyright Guidelines for Online Republishing

China Daily Information Co (CDIC) has warned against the unauthorized republishing or use of its content in any form. The media company, which owns the popular news website China Daily, has stated that without written authorization from CDIC, it is not permissible to republish any content including text, photos, and multimedia information.

CDIC holds the copyright to all the content published on its website, and it is protected under copyright law. The company has emphasized that the protection extends to all forms of content, and any infringement of the copyright will be dealt with legally.

In addition, CDIC has specified that the optimal browsing experience for its website is for browsers with a resolution of 1024*768 or higher.

CDIC has also obtained a license for publishing multimedia online, which is evident from the registration number 0108263. This license further solidifies the company’s stance on protecting its content and granting permissions for its use.

The media landscape has seen a surge in unauthorized use of content in recent years, with many websites and publications taking advantage of freely available information. CDIC’s warning serves as a reminder to respect intellectual property rights and seek permission before using content from their platform.

As the media industry continues to evolve, it is imperative for individuals and organizations to uphold copyright laws and ensure proper authorization for content use. Failure to do so can result in legal consequences and damages for copyright infringement.

