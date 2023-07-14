China Urges International Focus on Food Security

China Urges Global Focus on Food Security

China‘s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Dai Bing, has called for food security to be prioritized on the international agenda. Speaking at a special meeting on the release of the 2023 “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” report, Dai Bing emphasized the importance of coordinating food security with urban and rural development.

Dai Bing highlighted the need for effective solutions and urged the international community to support developing countries in expanding food production. He emphasized the importance of protecting arable land, enhancing resilience to climate change and natural disasters, and strengthening key infrastructure such as rural water conservancy, roads, electricity, and the Internet to promote rural revitalization.

In order to promote sustainable agriculture, Dai Bing stressed the importance of scientific and technological innovation. He called for the green, low-carbon, and digital transformation of the food system, as well as the transfer and application of biotechnology and digital technology. Additionally, he emphasized the need to improve agricultural production efficiency while protecting the ecological environment.

Dai Bing also highlighted the need to improve global food and agriculture governance. He emphasized the importance of establishing a fairer agricultural trade order and a safe, stable, open, and inclusive production and supply chain. He urged developed countries to cancel unreasonable agricultural subsidies, adopt responsible monetary policies, and reduce the impact of external factors such as inflation and exchange rate fluctuations on food security in developing countries.

China, as a country with rich experience in various aspects of agriculture, including rural poverty reduction, cultivated land protection, grain reserve systems, ecological agriculture, and agricultural e-commerce, expressed its willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries. China aims to contribute to maintaining global food security through collaboration under the framework of the Global Development Initiative.

The original news article can be found at the following link: [http://finance.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0713/c1004-40034848.html].

