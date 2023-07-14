Medals at Para World Championships in light athletics

The long jumper Leon Schäfer won a gold medal at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. He set a world record. (IMAGO / Mika Volkmann)

There are many types of sports in light athletics. These include, for example, betting races, long jump and shot put. The Para World Championships started on July 10th. It lasts until July 17th. Athletes from Germany have already won several medals.

Leon Schäfer has won a gold medal. Leon Schäfer is a long jumper. He got bone cancer a few years ago. As a result, part of his leg had to be amputated. Leon Schäfer therefore wears a prosthesis. The prosthesis is an auxiliary device that replaces his leg. Leon Schäfer set a new world record at the Para World Championships. He jumped 7.25 meters. As far as nobody else in his sport.

Yannis Fischer has won a gold medal in the shot put. Fischer is participating in a Para World Cup for the first time. Fischer is only 1.28 meters tall. He pushed the ball 11.43 meters.

Shot putter Niko Kappel won a silver medal. And Felix-Streng won a bronze medal in the 100 meter dash.

