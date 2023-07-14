Home » Medals at Para World Championships in light athletics
Sports

Medals at Para World Championships in light athletics

by admin
Medals at Para World Championships in light athletics

The long jumper Leon Schäfer won a gold medal at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. He set a world record. (IMAGO / Mika Volkmann)

There are many types of sports in light athletics. These include, for example, betting races, long jump and shot put. The Para World Championships started on July 10th. It lasts until July 17th. Athletes from Germany have already won several medals.

Leon Schäfer has won a gold medal. Leon Schäfer is a long jumper. He got bone cancer a few years ago. As a result, part of his leg had to be amputated. Leon Schäfer therefore wears a prosthesis. The prosthesis is an auxiliary device that replaces his leg. Leon Schäfer set a new world record at the Para World Championships. He jumped 7.25 meters. As far as nobody else in his sport.

Yannis Fischer has won a gold medal in the shot put. Fischer is participating in a Para World Cup for the first time. Fischer is only 1.28 meters tall. He pushed the ball 11.43 meters.

Shot putter Niko Kappel won a silver medal. And Felix-Streng won a bronze medal in the 100 meter dash.

See also  Setback in the promotion race: Waldhof Mannheim is defeated by VfL Osnabrück

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy