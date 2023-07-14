Diplomatic case between Italy and Iran, Tehran summons the ambassador: “You hosted the terrorist Maryam Rajavi in ​​Parliament”

The presence of Maryam Rajavileader of the dissident movement Mojahedin-e Khalq (Mko) that Teheran considers a terrorist organizationat an event that was held in recent days in the Chamber caused a diplomatic case between Italy and Islamic Republic of Iran. So much so that the Italian ambassador in the Iranian capital, Joseph Perronewas summoned by the Foreign Ministry.

“Hosting one terrorist criminal means to encourage and promote terrorism and the Islamic Republic will not tolerate such moves in any form by anyone and expresses a serious condemnation“, he told the Italian diplomat, as reported by the agency Irnathe director for European affairs at the Tehran ministry, Majid Nili Ahmadabadiasking the government in Rome to “avoid turning the country into a refuge for terrorists“. Ahmadabadi added that Iran respects the national sovereignty of other countries and stresses the need for the protection of freedom of expression in the legal sphere. “Government mechanisms around the world seek retribution for terrorists, but providing freedom for terrorists means the annihilation of the law and the freedom of law-abiding citizens – he concluded – Support for terrorism not only does not promote Rome’s interests in forming a constructive relationship with Iran, but at the same time will damage the image that Iranian public opinion has of Italy”. According to theIrnathe Italian ambassador for his part said that he will inform the authorities of his country about what Tehran has expressed.

