Traffic light government and economy – powerlessness after the honeymoon

The disappointment in many companies, especially the energy-intensive ones, is a mixture of powerlessness and disbelief: Firstly, one has the feeling that nothing is being done. Some economists who advise our government also look at the production of raw materials with the attitude: “Is that art or can it go away?” They use models to quickly calculate everything that is possible and manageable, gas, electricity, wages – an academic one Workout what they have been assiduously training in the pandemic.

