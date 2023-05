Beran made his way to the triumph of his life from the position of 114th corduroy player in the world ranking. He suffered his only defeat in Cali in the seven-man qualifying group against his American opponent from the bottom of the second hundred of the FIE ranking, Nicholas Lawson. However, he won the other five matches and did not find a conqueror even in the elimination round, where he dealt with four opponents from the top 50 of the ranking.