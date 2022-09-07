Original title: The General Administration of Customs announced the foreign trade data of the first eight months of this year. The import and export of private enterprises increased by 14.9% year-on-year.

CCTV news:Customs statistics show that in the first eight months of this year, there were 459,000 private enterprises with import and export performance in my country, and the growth rate of private enterprises’ import and export was 4.8 percentage points higher than the overall.

On September 5, purchasing merchants in Bao’ao International Toy City Market in Shantou City, Guangdong Province completed 50 orders in a single day, and this year has accumulated more than 7,000 orders. Since the market procurement trade method was launched in the market cluster area in March last year, more small and micro enterprises have set foot on the fast channel to connect with the international market.

Xu Xueqi, Trade Service Department of Shantou Bao’ao International Toy City:After the market procurement trade method is implemented in Shantou, it allows multi-batch, multi-category and small batches of goods without tickets to be exported in the form of market procurement, which solves the trade pain point of multiple batches of groceries that are difficult to export without tickets for our small and micro enterprises. Export trade provides great convenience.

From January to August this year, Shantou’s market purchases and exports amounted to 2.52 billion yuan, which has exceeded the export value of last year. The export commodities cover more than 10 categories such as toys, hardware and building materials, small household appliances, clothing accessories, etc., and are sold to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Li Chuangyue, Deputy Chief of the Second Inspection Section of Chenghai Customs:We will support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to play their “capillary” role in foreign trade, and encourage more small, medium and micro enterprises to participate in foreign trade and integrate into the new track of market procurement trade.

In the past two days, the customs declaration personnel of a carpet company in Tianjin have printed a certificate of origin of the China-Korea Free Trade Zone by themselves. The value of the goods contained in the certificate is 193,000 yuan, and it will be sent to South Korea soon. The customs declaration can enjoy a tariff reduction of 15,000 yuan.

Chen Fuqi, head of Tianjin Furongda Carpet Co., Ltd.:Our factory's export sales this year is close to 100 million yuan, and the export value of our own brand accounts for about 30% of the total export value. From January to August this year, it received nearly 70 foreign orders. Cuihuangkou Town, Tianjin is a well-known "hometown of carpets" both at home and abroad. In recent years, enterprises in the ancient town have shifted from OEM to independent brands through innovative research and development, knocking on the door of overseas markets with excellent quality, and the "circle of friends" of foreign trade has expanded to Asia , Europe, North America, South America and Oceania. Zhang Nan, deputy director of Tianjin Customs Statistical Analysis Office:We have innovated the supervision method and realized the territorial inspection of exports, that is, inspection on the spot, helping enterprises to expand overseas markets. Since the beginning of this year, the import and export of private enterprises in Tianjin has exceeded 200 billion yuan, achieving double-digit growth, accounting for more than 40% of Tianjin's total import and export value. According to customs data, in the first eight months, there were 459,000 private enterprises with import and export performance in my country, an increase of 7.3% year-on-year, with a total import and export of 13.68 trillion yuan, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, 4.8 percentage points higher than the national overall growth rate. Li Kuiwen, Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs:Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and ever-changing external environment, private enterprises have made use of their advantages of high operational flexibility and strong market adaptability to face difficulties and overcome difficulties, and the vitality of foreign trade has been fully reflected. In the first eight months, the import and export growth rate of my country's private enterprises was 4.8 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate.

