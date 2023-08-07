Home » The government increases electromagnetic frequencies. Warning from environmentalists: “Health risks”
The government increases electromagnetic frequencies. Warning from environmentalists: “Health risks”

ROMA – In the multifaceted Asset and Investment Decree, which the government undertakes to launch today, there is a delicate and controversial chapter – traceable in article 7 –: the increase in electromagnetic frequencies in Italy.

The government, responding to a repeated appeal from the large telecommunications companies that work in the area, has decided to take this path, but, aware that there are many unknown factors in terms of health, for now – remaining with the draft decree discussed until yesterday – has not yet quantified the increase.

