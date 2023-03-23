The government is ready to tighten up the driving license test

A black box even on cars and a turn of the screw on licensing exams. They discuss the proposals of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Galeazzo Bignamiadvance during the ForumAutomotive from Milan. The minister explained that the series of measures in the pipeline are aimed at prevent massacres on Italian roads, caused by a poor safety culture.

The proposed changes

Bignami underlined the importance of acting right from the moment of access to mobility, proposing a tightening of the rules both for obtaining a driving license and for using scooters, even in sharing. Currently in Italy they are sufficient 6 hours of driving to obtain the licencehas scaccording to the deputy minister, this number should be raised to at least 12considering that the European average is 20. Furthermore, Bignami proposes to insert perceived danger test to make young people aware of the risks of careless driving.

The establishment of a national road safety observatory in Tuscany it is another important step proposed by the deputy minister. Such an observatory should help to understand the reasons behind accidents, for example, distraction caused byuse of smartphone while driving. Also, Bignami proposed the introduction of black boxes on vehicles to monitor and record road safety data. Currently, there is no national data processing center, but the deputy minister has stated plans to establish one.

Mandatory helmet and protective equipment for scooters

As for the micromobility, Bignami said that the state has a duty to guarantee the full safety of users, even when sharing. To this end, he proposed making theuse of helmet and personal protective equipment for those who make scooters available. Despite some resistance, Bignami defined the dialogue with businesses as “profitable” and expressed his willingness to continue on this path.

On the other hand, the black box on cars is actually already a reality. The device also referred to as “black box” is installed inside the car and is aimed at recording and collecting data, generally useful for reconstructing the dynamics of an event. This event usually corresponds to the road accident.

The black box is already present in various types of cars, given that in recent years motorists, enticed by the discounts offered by insurance companies in exchange for installing the black box in their cars, have accepted the implementation of this device. In Europe then it is expected that starting since July 2024is introduced theobligation to install the black box on first registration cars.