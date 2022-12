ROMA – It is the rejection of the Court of Auditors to leverage the protests of the opposition against the government on the stop to fines for those who refuse to accept payments with the Pos under 60 euros. The president of the 5 Stars Giuseppe Conte recalls the incompatibility with the objectives of the Pnrr against tax evasion to accuse Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy of “a serious responsibility that we will pay in future years”.