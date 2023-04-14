The growth rate of foreign trade turned positive in the first quarter, and the total import and export value increased by 4.8% year-on-year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-14 11:55

CCTV news (news broadcast): According to customs statistics, in the first quarter of this year, the total value of my country’s foreign trade imports and exports was 9.89 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%, of which exports were 5.65 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.4%; imports were 4.24 trillion yuan, An increase of 0.2% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, my country’s foreign trade structure continued to optimize, and the import and export of general trade was 6.46 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%. ASEAN continues to be my country’s largest trading partner, with imports and exports to ASEAN of 1.56 trillion yuan, accounting for 15.8% of my country’s total foreign trade value. Imports and exports to the EU, the United States, Japan and South Korea were 1.34 trillion yuan, 1.11 trillion yuan, 546.41 billion yuan and 528.46 billion yuan respectively.

During the same period, the total import and export between my country and countries along the “Belt and Road” totaled 3.43 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.8%. The total import and export of my country and the other 14 members of RCEP was 3.08 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%.