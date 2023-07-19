The Guarantor: uncertainty weighs on the Telecom structure. “And the giants of the Internet are too strong”

14
ROMA – Telecom Italia – the former telephony and Internet monopolist, still the country’s dominant operator – it must soon gain a stable flight attitude.
Uncertainty – for example on the front of single national network and of the same ownership – is weighing on a sector (that of telecommunications) which is experiencing a further loss of revenues and also of jobs (there are a thousand fewer).
See also State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission to strengthen the management of financial leasing business of central enterprises requires returning to the original source to serve the real economy