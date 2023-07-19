Home » Cala Vento, Los Valientes and Mourn in the Guirigall Festa Major
Cala Vento, Los Valientes and Mourn in the Guirigall Festa Major

Guirigall is a non-profit collective that has barely been in existence for a year and has already organized a cycle in which artists such as Biznaga, Viva Belgrado, Blowfuse, The Inquisition, Los Valientes, Bye Bye Pedro, Fckmylife, Sad Boys y Dogteeth over different weeks.

They are now announcing a special event to celebrate the Manresa Festival. Plaça Sant Domènec will host the performances of no more and no less than Cala Ventothe locals The Braves y Mournplus one after party with guest DJs. And he remembers that It will be on August 26 and with free admission.

Regarding the schedules of the performances, it will be the following: Mourn (10:30 p.m.), Los Valientes (11:30 p.m.) and Cala Vento (12:30 a.m.). Starting at 02:00 hours there will be after party with the Rockzone DJ’s.

