Friday YouTube, the video sharing platform owned by Google, he announced to have reactivated the channel of former US president Donald Trump.

The channel had been suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the congressional building in Washington by Trump supporters, and after the then outgoing president had released a video in which he invited them to leave Congress, however showing himself very understanding towards them. YouTube, as well as Facebook and Twitter, had decided to suspend Trump’s account claiming that with that video he had incited violence. In recent weeks, Trump’s social accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram had also been reactivated.