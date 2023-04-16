The highest reward is 12 million. The 2023 SCO Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is officially launched-Xinwang

Original title: The highest reward is 12 million! 2023 SCO Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition officially launched

On April 15, the reporter learned from the Management Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Demonstration Zone that the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was officially launched. There will be 5 gold awards in the competition, and each project can receive a project reward of 12 million yuan. It is reported that the theme of the competition is “Talented SCO·Intelligent Creation of the Future”. It is jointly sponsored by the SCO Demonstration Zone Management Committee, the Jiaozhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Jiaozhou Municipal People’s Government. Registration is open from now until May 31.

In terms of incentive policies, the 5 gold award projects in the competition received 12 million yuan of start-up capital support, of which 2 million yuan was comprehensive funding and 10 million yuan was equity investment. In Jiaozhou City, it will be implemented in accordance with relevant policies. In addition, intermediary service agencies, university research institutes, and various social organizations at home and abroad who recommend entrepreneurial teams will be rewarded with a landing reward of 1 million yuan for each recommended project that has won the gold medal in the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and has successfully landed.

In terms of entry types, it is divided into entrepreneurial enterprises and entrepreneurial teams. Among them, entrepreneurial enterprises mainly include new energy and new materials, new generation information technology, and aerospace, and entrepreneurial teams mainly include biomedicine, industrial Internet, and high-end equipment.

In terms of entry conditions, the basic requirements are as follows:

Abide by national laws and regulations, implement the principles and policies of the party and the state, and adhere to the correct political direction; have good professional ethics and professionalism, and conduct well; have a well-structured and closely-cooperative talent team with excellent teamwork skills.

In addition, the requirements for candidates for start-up enterprises also include: a company that has been registered outside Shandong Province, and the team leader of the company that has not been registered in Shandong Province is the main founder and major shareholder of the company[the largest shareholder of the company or the largest natural person shareholder], equity (including technology shares) ratio is not less than 30%]; generally must have a doctorate or associate senior professional technical positions (titles or senior positions in well-known enterprises at home and abroad); master relevant core technologies, own independent intellectual property rights, The technological achievements have reached the international advanced or domestic leading level; they have a strong spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, the ability to transform scientific and technological achievements, market development, management and resource integration, and have great development potential in related industries.

Entrepreneurial team category also requires: the core members of the team have not yet registered and established a company, the team should include 1 leader and at least 2 core members (excluding consultants), the age of the leader is generally not more than 55 years old, the age of core members is generally not more than 50 years old, The core members of the team have experience in self-employment, are familiar with relevant industrial fields and international rules, and have strong business management capabilities. The leader of the project team should meet one of the following conditions: obtain a full-time doctoral degree at home and abroad; have served as an associate professor or above in well-known universities and research institutes at home and abroad, and have outstanding research results or achievement transformation performance; Companies and well-known enterprises have held senior technical management positions. (Qingdao Daily/Guanhai News reporter Xi Fuchun)

