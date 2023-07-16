The Icon of the Seas: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Faces Environmental Backlash

Title: “World‘s Largest Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials Amid Environmental Concerns”

The Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, has successfully completed its first sea trials off the coast of Finland. Measuring an impressive 355 meters long, 20 floors high, and weighing 250,000 tons, this marine behemoth is set to revolutionize the world of cruise vacations. However, environmentalists are raising concerns about the enormous ecological impact of such mega-ships.

During the sea trials, the Icon of the Seas showcased its remarkable features, which include six water slides, seven swimming pools, an artificial wave for surfing, miniature golf, an ice rink, and an obstacle course suspended over the ocean. Additionally, the ship boasts a wide variety of restaurants and bars, promising passengers an unforgettable experience. With a capacity of 7,600 passengers, the cruise liner aims to provide the “best family vacations in the world” and create countless cherished memories.

But this grandeur comes at a steep price, with a minimum cost of 2,029 euros per person for a week-long Caribbean cruise. The hefty price tag didn’t deter some, as it was reported that a customer paid $94,000 for a family suite onboard.

While the ship’s opulence appeals to many, environmental activists are voicing their concerns about the ecological consequences associated with such colossal vessels. Gwénaëlle Ménez, spokesperson for Stop Croisières, highlighted the significant greenhouse gas emissions and waste production that these liners generate. She also pointed out that the air quality in ports visited by these ships is negatively affected, posing potential health risks for local residents.

Critics argue that mega-cruise ships represent an environmental contradiction. François Gemenne, a lead author of studies for the GIEC, described such ships as symbols of overconsumption and “overtourism obesity.” While Royal Caribbean, the ship’s constructor, claims the Icon of the Seas will utilize liquefied natural gas and reduce plastic usage, the yacht CO2 Tracker collective estimated that its engines will emit 33 tonnes of CO2 per hour. The carbon footprint of each passenger on the liner is estimated to be 108 kilos of CO2 per day, equivalent to traveling 450 kilometers in a car with an average consumption of six liters per 100 kilometers.

These environmental concerns have sparked a social media backlash, with netizens comparing the luxury enjoyed by cruise ship passengers to the everyday efforts required by individuals to reduce pollution and conserve energy.

As more tests are planned for the end of the year, the Icon of the Seas is set to begin its inaugural cruise from Miami in January 2024, wowing passengers with its sheer size and range of attractions. Nevertheless, the debate surrounding the paradox of luxury and environmental responsibility continues to intensify, prompting questions about the sustainability of the cruise industry.

