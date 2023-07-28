The Impact of a Weakening US Economy on Colombia’s Dollar and Economy

Title: Potential Impact of US Economic Downturn on Colombia’s Economy

Subtitle: Colombian Economy Faces Possible Consequences Amidst Falling US Dollar and Projected US Financial Downturn

The world economy hangs by only a few threads as various global factors come into play. The price of the dollar is rapidly falling in Colombia, and experts point towards significant factors in the United States as the cause of this pronounced situation.

The United States‘ economic performance has a profound impact on local economies worldwide. Among the countries reliant on US imports is Colombia, with its strong primary sector serving as a major supplier of goods such as coffee, flowers, cocoa, and fruits to American consumers.

The potential repercussions are far-reaching, particularly in terms of export and import markets. A considerable rise in the price of US-origin products is anticipated, while individuals working in foreign trade might face job hardships.

Combined with the possible recession in the US, Colombia is also grappling with soaring gasoline prices and other critical issues impacting the daily lives of its citizens. The complex interplay of these factors stands to have considerable effects on the local economy.

The impact of a US downturn on the cost of essential goods is imminent. For instance, the prices of pesticides, fertilizers, and vitamins, even if not imported, are expected to surge, directly impacting agricultural activities.

The banking sector, too, will be affected as obtaining loans from central banks becomes more challenging. Financial institutions are likely to increase credit installment rates for those seeking loans for housing and vehicles.

Moreover, variations in the US economy will lead to an increase in air ticket prices for those traveling to or transiting through the United States. Conversely, the reduced tourism expenditure from Americans traveling abroad will also have an impact.

The Federal Reserve’s swift increase in interest rates alongside the contraction of aggregate demand may curtail production and the labor market, warranting a substantial drop in economic activity.

While these scenarios seem plausible, some resistance remains. According to a report by La República, the United States economy continues to show resilience and a dynamic labor market.

Notwithstanding the above, on Thursday, July 27, the Colombian peso saw the dollar being quoted below $4,000, according to the Banco de la República’s monitoring. This represents a reduction of almost 15 pesos against the TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado).

It is important to note that currency variations are often closely related to the social and political context, which can subsequently impact the economy. Thus, the decrease in the value of the dollar in Colombia is now being attributed to the confidence foreign investors place in the national government’s ability to provide security.

As the world economy teeters on the brink of uncertainty, Colombia braces itself for the potential consequences of a US economic downturn. While some experts remain optimistic, the interplay of various factors suggests a challenging road ahead for the Colombian economy.

