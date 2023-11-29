Home » The Impact of Inflation on the Greenback: A Closer Look at Recent Trends and Predictions
Business

The Impact of Inflation on the Greenback: A Closer Look at Recent Trends and Predictions

by admin
The Impact of Inflation on the Greenback: A Closer Look at Recent Trends and Predictions

The greenback continues to show a high dependence on inflationary dynamics.

The dollar closed its price on Wednesday higher, registering $3,990. This translates into an increase of $37.5 compared to Tuesday’s close, which means a change of 0.94%. The Representative Market Rate (TRM) remains at $3,957.77.

In recent days, the dollar has shown a downward trend, as it closed at around $4,055 on Monday, resulting in a loss of close to $100. Over the past few months, the greenback has fluctuated between $3,900 and $4,000.

Part of the reason for this fluctuation lies in inflation and the United States‘ response through interest rates. The most recent decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding these rates was to maintain them. It is expected that in the last meeting of the year, the board of directors will vote for a reduction, which could further favor the reduction of the dollar against the Colombian peso.

This is because, the more affordable credit is, the greater the investment opportunities in countries like Colombia. In the long run, more greenbacks circulating in the country translate into a cheaper dollar.

Stay up to date with the latest economic news by following El Espectador.💰📈💱

See also  SAIC executives say that it is not easy for Europe to have no good reputation for navy magnates-IT and traffic

You may also like

Korean company pays 70,000 euros for each employee...

Regional, the government parades in Abruzzo: Meloni, Salvini...

Formula 1: Police find Ferrari that was stolen...

Apple Under Siege: Challenges Mounting From All Directions

Bezos again the richest in the world, worth...

CITIC Construction Investment: The short-term elasticity of northbound...

These graphics explain the salary differences between women...

Opinions and Characteristics of “Lazy Wallets”

[5-Day Funding Roadmap]The banking sector has a net...

This is the impact AI is having on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy