The interest rate race makes the banks rich, 11 billion in 6 months

milano — The upswing in interest rates on loans, combined with the discipline on credit costs, leaves the top five Italian banks with 10.57 billion euros in the first six months of 2023. This is the aggregate result of Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, bpm bank, Bper e Mpswhich dominate about half of the national market.

A dowry 65% ​​higher than the 6.41 billion in mid-2022: and in reality it would be double, without counting the 1.18 billion in profit then recognized by Bper as goodwill for the purchase of Carige.

