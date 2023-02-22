Home Business The international gold price is still bearish, the U.S. economy is strong and adding new evidence, the FED hawks must smash the provider FX678
Business

The international gold price is still bearish, the U.S. economy is strong and adding new evidence, the FED hawks must smash the provider FX678

by admin
The international gold price is still bearish, the U.S. economy is strong and adding new evidence, the FED hawks must smash the provider FX678
The international gold price is still bearish, the U.S. economy is strong and adding new evidence, the FED hawks must die

On Wednesday (February 22), international gold prices rebounded slightly, but the market outlook is still bearish. Investors are waiting for the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to be released at 3 o’clock Beijing time on Thursday (February 23) to assess the prospect of further interest rate hikes.

At 15:32 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.06% to $1,835.99 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.11% to $1,844.6 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.10% to 104.091.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, said: “Gold is looking for life-saving straws, but considering that a lot of recent economic data has been strong, which has prompted a surge in U.S. bond yields, gold prices have not done badly.”

Data released on Tuesday (February 21) showed that the US Markit composite PMI unexpectedly rebounded to the highest level in eight months in February, matching the strong performance of previously released inflation, retail sales and employment data, further indicating the strength of the US economy. strong and tight labor market.

The upbeat data boosted market bets on a hawkish Fed, supporting the 10-year U.S. bond yield to a new high of 3.966% since Nov. 10 last year. And put downward pressure on the price of gold. The market expects that the Fed will not end raising interest rates in the first half of the year, and will raise interest rates above 5% in May and reach a peak of 5.352% in July.

See also  Bank of Hong Kong suspends mortgage loans to Evergrande's unfinished properties. High-yield U.S. dollar bond index drops to a new low this year | U.S. dollar debt

Investors shifted their focus to the upcoming minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting, which may detail the case for a 25 basis point rate hike this month. Beyond that, investors will also be looking for guidance on the path of medium and long-term interest rates and inflation forecasts.

Matt Simpson of City Index said: “Traders will be more sensitive to any hawkish cues released by the Fed minutes, which may affect gold prices. For the foreseeable future, gold will test the $1,800 level before touching $1,900. More likely.”

The Fed will raise interest rates at its March, May and June meetings in response to a stronger economic expansion, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said on Tuesday, “and the recent numbers have been stronger than expected in terms of growth.” , we see higher inflation.”

You may also like

Market: the uncertainty between expensive petrol and the...

Stellantis, profits soar in 2022, reward for employees....

Borsa, for the next quotations in pole position...

Italo, the new welfare rewards the children of...

Lithium carbonate fell below the 400,000 yuan/ton mark,...

Inflation slows down in January: +10% on year...

Stellantis revenues are close to 180 billion. Italian...

Resolution 50 of 02/01/2023 – Renewal of offices...

Resolution 29 of 02/15/2023 – Adoption of the...

Spotlight today on the Milan Stock Exchange on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy