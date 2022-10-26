Recently, the European Union has officially approved the proposal for a unified digital product interface, requiring that from 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and other products must use the USB-C interface.

And Apple will also switch to USB-C ahead of time because of this event, and it is likely to start replacing it on next year’s iPhone 15.

This has also caused various revelations about the iPhone 15 in the industry. A research report by TrendForce (TrendForce) shows that,iThe Phone 15 series will still adopt the layout of four products, which will be similar to this year.

ToolIn terms of physical configuration, the Pro version will further widen the gap. This time not only the chips are of different generations, but also the exclusive 8GB memory capacity.It finally catches up with the starting specifications of mainstream Android, and with the A17, it will bring an unparalleled performance experience.

This also makes friends who have been troubled by the iPhone background for a long time issue soul torture:Will 8GB still kill the background?

Most likely there will still be.

In fact, iPhone users have been deeply troubled by being killed in the background for a long time. Often, they want to return to WeChat during the game. As a result, WeChat needs to be reloaded.

In fact, the reason behind this is the tombstone mechanism of “disrespecting six relatives”. iOS will decisively kill the process after the system exits the foreground. Even the system’s own app cannot escape. This is also because the iPhone has always had ultra-low memory, but the smoothness But far more than Android.

If Apple does not make a drastic revision of the system after equipping the iPhone with 8GB of memory, then killing the background will definitely exist, especially in the three application scenarios of games, WeChat, and cameras.