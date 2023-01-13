Listen to the audio version of the article

The smallest of the Jeeps, the Avenger is the car of the year 2023. The prize was awarded by a jury of European specialized journalists. After all, the Avenger is produced in Europe and in particular in Poland in Tychy in the former FCA factory. In second place among the 7 finalists was the Vw ID.Buzz with 87 points less and third the Nissan Ariya with 211 points. Outside the top positions were the Kia Niro (200 points), the Renault Austral (163 points), the Peugeot 408 (149 points) and the electric twins the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra (133 points).

The Avenger is Jeep’s first electric model

The Avenger is Jeep’s first electric model, although in Italy and Spain it is also offered with a petrol unit. Presented at the Paris Motor Show, it represents a strategic model for Jeep both because it is the first battery-powered one, but also because it aims at a very crowded sector such as that of B-Suvs that the Stellantis group is ready to offer two other alternatives, from Fiat and Alfa Romeo. In Italy the Avenger is on sale in 4 versions at prices for the electrics ranging between 35,400 and 42,900 euros. The petrol version, on the other hand, is on sale from 23,300 to 28,300 euros.

All other finalist models in the competition

The finalists, selected from a wider shortlist of 27 names, were in addition to the Jeep Avenger, the Kia Niro, the Nissan Ariya, the Peugeot 408, the Renault Austral and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, in addition to the twin Subaru Solterra and Toyota BZ4x in fact considered a single candidate. Four of these cars, namely the Vw ID.Buzz, the Nissan Ariya and the Japanese twins are offered only with electric powertrains, but full electric are expected in the current or future range of Peugeot 408 and Kia Niro. Jeep had never even figured among the finalists for the Car of The Year award.

The leading car manufacturers in recent years

Of the brands represented among the finalists, Peugeot and Renault have received the most accolades, having already won the Car of the Year title with six of their cars. The two French brands are the most awarded after Fiat which has so far collected nine titles. Volkswagen, present in Belgium with the electric heir to the Bulli, has four Car of the Year under its belt, while the Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Nissan have three and two. Kia, on the other hand, just last year broke the fast of victories with the electric EV6, while Subaru and Jeep were not included in the roll of honor.

Here are the Americans’ favorite cars

In the USA, recognition is attributed not to just one model, but to three types of cars. The first is dedicated to normal cars and this year the Acura Integra, the Japanese-American petrol sedan of the premium-sports brand of Honda, took it home, which competed for it with the electric Genesis G80 and the Nissan Z. The second one is dedicated to SUVs and was awarded to the Kia EV6, the 100% electric sedan which competed with the Genesis GV60 and the Cadillac Lyriq. Finally, the third is dedicated to pick-ups and for 2023 was won by the electric Ford F-150 Lightning.