The lawyer who revealed the secrets of the prosecutors. Suspicious tips

The scandal of thesole” which communicated to the criminals suspects they were about to be intercepted come on pm it spreads like wildfire, they sprout 5 other suspects. And it emerges ever more clearly that there was behind this practice a real system. In addition to the names of Camilla marianerathe trainee lawyer who obtained confidential information from the Wiretapping Bureau of the prosecutor of Rome and, of her boyfriend, Jacopo livesprout – reads the Messenger – other suspected accomplices. It’s about administrative employees of the judicial police personnel and they all work in the office where the so-called “Rit“, i.e. the identification numbers of the interception log authorized, which includes the individual tappings for telephone users or environmental or audio/video stations.

Still in that officewhere the mole or perhaps the moles are looked for, – continues Il Messaggero – the administrative documentation supporting the execution of the eavesdroppingthe payments of the activity carried out and entertained relationships with the society which materially they perform. From the verifications of carabinieri emerged as Camilla marianera had earned the goodwill of with gifts and small tips many employees, also in other offices. He gave small sums, even 50 eurosfor information or deeds that were due to it, because normally available to lawyershowever, creating a network of relationships that in the future, perhaps, would have allowed her to better implement what she herself, intercepted, defined «Alternative mode» to proceed with its activity than the suspects.

