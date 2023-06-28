The Lega Serie B divorces from Helbiz

Listen to the audio version of the article

The communication was given by Lega Serie B in the morning today, 28 June 2023. A dry, dry document, signaling that in the 2023-24 season package one (satellite) will be the prerogative of Sky for 16 million plus VAT. For package two (streaming), viewing will be guaranteed by Sky and Dazn at a cost of 12 million plus VAT. That said, it explains little. But in reality it means that one of the actors in the system has raised the white flag and failed. And it’s about Helbiz.

Lega Serie B has terminated the contract with the New York-based company that manages scooters, bicycles and electric mopeds in about forty cities around the world, listed on Wall Street, which had come forward for the 2021-24 rights to the Serie cadet. Great expectations and proclamations. But in the end reality presented the bill. And a situation of financial tension now evident for Helbiz, which had also manifested itself in late payments, convinced Lega Serie B to terminate the contract.

Which, moreover, will entail a burden for Sky and Dazn themselves. At the time, the League chaired by Mario Balata had decided not to proceed with tenders and to provide for non-exclusive rights. The rationale was that the more subjects participating, the greater the collection and the lower the unit outlay given that what varied was the consideration paid in a range, for each of the packages, from 16 million plus VAT in the case of a single bidder, to 12 million (two bidders), 10 million (for 3 bidders), 8 million (for 4 and more). Sky (digital-satellite package and mobile internet package) was then joined by Helbiz and, at the photo finish, Dazn. In all: 48.5 million proceeds for Serie B of which 16 from Sky and 10 each from Sky, Dazn and Helbiz and 2.5 million from Helbiz for foreign rights

Now, the white flag raised by Helbiz brings the consideration owed by Sky and Dazn from 10 to 12 million. Which from tripartite becomes divided by two. And now there will also be Helbiz’s problem as a distributor of the product abroad to resolve. Thing on which Helbiz had also worked well ultimately bringing Serie B to 52 countries. But what was a gamble – considering football rights as ancillary to the real core business, in this case mobility services – ends here, with the white flag well raised.

