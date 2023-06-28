New B-Suv Kia 2023-2024, compact and economical (very interesting) will join Kia Sportage, Stonic, Sorento

Come on outlined a comprehensive transformation vision: to move from an automobile manufacturer to a provider of sustainable and customized mobility services. The Korean brand recently unveiled an ambitious plan that aims to electrify and digitize its entire vehicle range by 2023, starting with the C-segment with the Ceed and Niro models.

L’Kia’s ultimate goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. To achieve this goal, the company is preparing to launch several new battery-powered models. They will start with two small vehicles specifically developed for the European market: a B-class SUV and an A-segment car. Both models are scheduled to debut within the next three years. Let’s see what’s happening:

What the new ultra-compact Kia 2023-2024 B-Suv will look like Not only Kia, other new B-Suvs are on the way

What will the new subcompact Kia 2023-2024 B-Suv look like?

Come on is undergoing a significant transformation from an automobile manufacturer to a provider of sustainable and customized mobility services. The Korean brand has announced a strategic plan for 2023, which focuses on the electrification and digitization of its vehicle range, starting with the Ceed and Niro models in the C-segment. Kia’s ultimate goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

To achieve this, the company is preparing to launch a series of new all-electric models. It will start with two smaller models specifically developed for the European market: a B-class SUV and an A-segment car. Both models are slated for debut within the next three years and, especially as regards the B-Suv , will draw inspiration from the distinctive features of the Kia Stonic and of Let Ev6.

In addition to sustainable mobilityand, Kia is also taking several initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. For example, by 2040, all of the company’s manufacturing plants will run completely on renewable energy. The Kia Charge charging service will be powered exclusively by green energy sources.

The recyclability of the components will be one priority for Kia, with the development of a program called second life which will allow the reuse of exhausted car batteries in other sectors such as photovoltaic energy. Kia is also committed to removing plastic from the oceans and will use recycled materials to make the interiors of the cars. Finally, Kia will closely monitor its suppliers to ensure minimal use of fossil fuels in the production of the steel used.

Not just Kia, other new B-Suvs are on the way

Alfa Romeo is planning the production of its own first B-Suv electric car, although its official name will be announced later this year. This model will be a compact crossover that will share the platform with the Jeep Avenger, allowing the brand to have a stable presence in one of the most competitive segments of the automotive market. The car was designed using the Stellantis group’s e-Cmp platform, which offers the flexibility to use both internal combustion engines than electric motors, as already demonstrated by the Jeep Avenger. The B-SUV will be available both as a battery electric vehicle and as a mild hybrid, in order to broaden the price range and reach a wider range of customers.

Fiat is evaluating theintroduction of a new B-Suv as the main novelty in its vehicle range. Although the exact name is still unknown, this new model could be characterized by versatility and adaptability to different driving contexts, with a modern design in line with current market trends. There engine range it will be designed to meet urban needs, with the introduction of an all-electric variant alongside a petrol-powered version. It seems possible that this new model will share the e-CMP platform already employed in several models of the Stellantis group, such as the DS3, Opel Mokka and Jeep Avenger.

The new B-Suv di Mercedes it will be equipped with an 800 V architecture recharging system, which will allow to restore from 10 to 80% of autonomy in just 30 minutes, using a 350 kW HPC socket. The battery of this vehicle will have a large capacity, reaching 100 kWh, and will guarantee a range of approximately 450 kilometers in optimal conditions. It is possible that the car will also be offered in one hybrid version, which would combine luxury and off-road capability in the context of electric vehicles. This information was provided by Emmerich Schiller, Head of the Off-Road Division at Mercedes-Benz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

