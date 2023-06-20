The Lion King teaches the cycle of life

“You see Simba, whatever you see in nature, you have to understand that it exists in a delicate balance… and even if we eat antelope, when we die, our bodies will turn into grass and the antelope will eat the grass… because we are all part of a large circle of life”.

The Lion King’s teaching Crown Prince Simba about the great circle of life – immortalized by Disney’s 1990s film – is the best way to describe the circular economy, a totally sustainable economic system, where no resources are wasted and any good produced is recycled.

The circular economy is not a utopia, but a model of economic development that is growing at every level, even in the North-Western territories. The sustainability of the circular model is not only linked to renewable energy sources, even if the energy transaction is one of its pillars, facilitated by the European resources of the Pnrr. The presence of the Alps also helps the North West to develop a comparative advantage in the production of clean energy.

The automotive industry is investing heavily in non-polluting energy engines, even if it is now clear that it is not enough to produce long-life electric motors, but it is also necessary to think about how to dispose of batteries that are difficult to recycle. The circular economy is also growing in Piedmont in the cosmetics sector, an industry that at first glance may seem both ephemeral and unsustainable. However, in order for this economic model to grow exponentially, it will be necessary to undertake a cultural leap.

The percentage of citizens who know the principles of the circular economy is in fact modest, and the perception of those who understand its implications is even lower. Even if the new generations are more aware of environmental issues, the university system can and must contribute to the collective process of awareness. In the meantime, it’s good that everyone returns to the cinema to reflect seriously on Simba’s curiosity and on the wisdom of the Lion King.