Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called “Guido Lascelta” and it’s a new online comparator that scans the best long-term rental offers from the various companies, offering the user the one that best suits his needs. Guido Lascelta was born from the idea of ​​Angelo Simone, who with his thirty years of experience in the automotive world wanted to create an easy-to-use tool and which is proposed as a valid aid to motorists who are considering long-term rental.

In fact, with a market that sees one car out of 4 of those registered coming from a rental, more and more motorists are moving towards this form of mobility. But the average user is not always able to extricate himself from the many annotations that are present in the various contracts and in the many proposals of the various charterers. For them now there is precisely Guido Lascelta, available via the web at the link https://guidolascelta.com/.

If you don’t have clear ideas about which car to look for, the site offers simple questions with the aim of finding the best solution for the motorist. If, on the contrary, you already have in mind which car to drive in the future, the site highlights the best offers from the various rental agencies, highlighting the main things to know, i.e. the monthly installment, the maximum kilometers that can be covered, any advance and duration of the rental. The search can be carried out by model or brand and, among the other information proposed for each model, there is also consumption and environmental impact in the form of grams of CO2 emitted for each kilometer travelled.