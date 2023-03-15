Home Business The long-term rental car can be chosen with the online comparator
Business

The long-term rental car can be chosen with the online comparator

by admin
The long-term rental car can be chosen with the online comparator

It’s called “Guido Lascelta” and it’s a new online comparator that scans the best long-term rental offers from the various companies, offering the user the one that best suits his needs. Guido Lascelta was born from the idea of ​​Angelo Simone, who with his thirty years of experience in the automotive world wanted to create an easy-to-use tool and which is proposed as a valid aid to motorists who are considering long-term rental.
In fact, with a market that sees one car out of 4 of those registered coming from a rental, more and more motorists are moving towards this form of mobility. But the average user is not always able to extricate himself from the many annotations that are present in the various contracts and in the many proposals of the various charterers. For them now there is precisely Guido Lascelta, available via the web at the link https://guidolascelta.com/.
If you don’t have clear ideas about which car to look for, the site offers simple questions with the aim of finding the best solution for the motorist. If, on the contrary, you already have in mind which car to drive in the future, the site highlights the best offers from the various rental agencies, highlighting the main things to know, i.e. the monthly installment, the maximum kilometers that can be covered, any advance and duration of the rental. The search can be carried out by model or brand and, among the other information proposed for each model, there is also consumption and environmental impact in the form of grams of CO2 emitted for each kilometer travelled.

You may also like

Intesa Sanpaolo revokes the trade union mandate to...

Europe’s version of “Silicon Valley Bank”? Credit Suisse...

Migrants, anger grows in the CDX base. Mayors...

CS share plummeting – “CS’s problem is a...

OpenAI introduce ChatGPT4 –

315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection:...

T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile for $1.35 billion

Chat GPT plans family vacation in Costa Rica...

Tim, duel between Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie for the...

CCTV’s 315 party exposed the bitterness in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy