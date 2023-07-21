The Mexican Peso Nears 17 Units Against the Dollar as Fed Interest Rate Hike Expectations Strengthen US Currency

Title: Mexican Peso Nears 17 Units Against Dollar Amid Fed Interest Rate Expectations

Subtitle: Peso reports worst week in months as interest rate speculation boosts US currency

Date: [Current Date]

The Mexican peso has come close to breaking the ceiling of 17 units against the US dollar, largely driven by expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. This surge in the US currency has injected strength into the dollar, resulting in the Mexican peso depreciating by 0.60 percent, or 10.21 cents, bringing the exchange rate to 16.99 units, as per data from the Bank of Mexico.

The Mexican peso recorded its worst week since the beginning of April, accumulating a decline of 1.52 percent or 25.37 cents, indicating a significant loss in value over the past few days.

Gabriela Siller, the director of economic analysis at Banco Base, explained that while the peso has appreciated, it is primarily due to market expectations rather than strong economic fundamentals. Siller also highlighted that the market is currently awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on July 26, which adds further uncertainty to the situation.

At the bank window, the dollar is currently quoted at 17.36 pesos according to Citibanamex. When analyzing the strength of the US currency against a basket of six developed countries, the dollar index (dxy) reveals a rise of 0.17 percent to 101.05 units. Additionally, the Bloomberg dollar index (bbdxy) gained 0.37 percent, reaching 1,215.32 points.

Among the currencies that experienced significant depreciation against the dollar today were two Asian currencies, the Thai baht and the South Korean won, with declines of 1.32 percent and 1.07 percent respectively. The Chilean peso, Turkish lira, Taiwanese dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso, and Argentine peso, among others, also experienced losses against the greenback, ranging from 0.30 percent to 0.89 percent.

In the money market, the 10-year Mbono yield in Mexico currently stands at 9.13 percent, while in the United States, the yield of the 10-year bond is at 3.82 percent.

As markets continue to digest the potential implications of the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, uncertainties and fluctuations are expected to persist in the foreign exchange market. Stay tuned for further updates on the developments between the US dollar and the Mexican peso.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

