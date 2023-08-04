The Mexican ‘Superpeso’ Reaches Highest Trading Levels Since June Amidst US Credit Rating Cut

Title: Mexican Peso Reaches Highest Trading Levels Since June Amid Reduced Risk Appetite

Subtitle: Fitch Ratings’ credit rating downgrade contributes to market nervousness

by [Author’s Name]

[date]

The Mexican ‘superpeso’ has returned to trading at its highest levels since the beginning of June this year, reaching around 17.28 units. This surge comes as recent sessions reflected a diminished appetite for risk, triggered by Fitch Ratings’ decision to lower the US government’s credit rating.

Fitch Ratings cited high indebtedness, deteriorating governance, and last-minute debt ceiling increase as the primary reasons for the downgrade. Consequently, the US government’s credit rating dropped from AAA to AA+. Priscila Robledo, Chief Economist of Fintual, emphasized that Fitch sees a governance problem and highlights the ongoing disputes among politicians in increasing the debt limit. This issue raises doubts about the country’s ability to address structural challenges, such as an aging population, which may impact its financial stability in the medium term.

The impact of Fitch Ratings’ decision has introduced nervousness into the markets, especially in the foreign exchange market where the Mexican peso has been significantly affected. However, it is important to note that the depreciation of the Mexican peso is not an isolated occurrence, as all emerging market currencies have also seen a decline.

In contrast, the US dollar has strengthened this week, with the dollar index (dxy) currently at 102.50 points, reflecting a 0.87 percent increase. As a risky asset, the greenback, along with gold, has observed price gains due to market perception.

Analysts such as Carlos Hermosillo, an independent analyst, have attributed the pressure on the peso to risk aversion, which paradoxically results in higher demand for dollars. However, Hermosillo points out that this current trend may not necessarily indicate a long-term change. He mentioned the potential for the peso to regain strength beyond its own fundamentals in the medium term.

Despite the recent fluctuations, market participants remain cautious about drawing definitive conclusions about the future of the Mexican peso. Economic experts and strategists are closely monitoring developments to assess if the peso’s recent surge is a fleeting event or a reflection of stronger underlying factors that will have a lasting impact on the currency.

As with any financial market, the situation is subject to volatility and further developments may shape the future performance of the Mexican ‘superpeso’. Traders and investors will closely watch the market in the coming weeks to gain a better understanding of the peso’s trajectory and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

